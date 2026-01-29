$25.8m Investment to Transform Nelson Marina into World-Class Marine Hub

Nelson’s maritime economy is set for a major expansion after the Government approved a $12.89 million Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) loan to upgrade Nelson Marina — a move expected to create hundreds of jobs and significantly boost regional growth.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says the investment will position Nelson Marina as a leading marine services hub, strengthening the region’s fast-growing blue economy.

“The Regional Infrastructure Fund loan will help make Nelson Marina a world-class marine services facility and a major contributor to the region’s economy,” Mr Jones says.

The expansion will deliver critical new infrastructure, including a 110-tonne vessel hoist enabling heavier commercial and recreational vessels to be lifted out locally for servicing. The marina’s hardstand capacity for marine maintenance will almost quadruple, expanding from 14 to 54 bays, while a purpose-built marine service centre will introduce new office, retail and workshop spaces.

The project will be delivered by Nelson Marina Management Ltd, owned by Nelson City Council, which is matching the loan with $12.89 million in co-funding, bringing the total investment to $25.78 million.

Mr Jones says the expansion is expected to generate up to 110 jobs during construction and up to 180 ongoing roles once operational, while supporting innovation and capability growth across the marine sector.

“Nelson’s sea-based blue economy already contributes more than $350 million annually to regional GDP and employs over 3,700 people,” he says. “This investment builds on Nelson’s strengths in fishing, aquaculture, marine engineering, research and tourism.”

The marina upgrade aligns with the RIF’s focus on enabling infrastructure that lifts productivity and regional connectivity, supporting the Coalition Government’s wider economic growth strategy.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May, with completion expected by mid-2028.

Marine operators, service providers and investors are encouraged to engage early as Nelson Marina expands its capacity to support larger vessels, new technologies and future growth in New Zealand’s blue economy.