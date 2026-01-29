Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of 62-Year-Old Woman in Sikatra

Malti Devi, a 62-year-old woman from Sikatra village, was found dead in her home, sparking allegations of possible murder due to missing jewellery. Police, however, found no injury marks and have sent the body for a post-mortem. Investigations remain ongoing.

Mystery Surrounds Death of 62-Year-Old Woman in Sikatra
  • Country:
  • India

In Sikatra village, a 62-year-old woman, Malti Devi, was discovered dead in her residence on Thursday, police shared. Although villagers suspect a possible murder due to missing jewellery, officials reported no injury marks upon initial inspection.

Devi, who resided alone following her husband's death 12 years ago, was found motionless by neighbors early in the morning. Responding to their alert, a police team arrived and initiated a preliminary investigation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem analysis as part of the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of death. Authorities noted the uncertainty surrounding the presence of jewellery at the time of her passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

