Mystery Surrounds Death of 62-Year-Old Woman in Sikatra
Malti Devi, a 62-year-old woman from Sikatra village, was found dead in her home, sparking allegations of possible murder due to missing jewellery. Police, however, found no injury marks and have sent the body for a post-mortem. Investigations remain ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In Sikatra village, a 62-year-old woman, Malti Devi, was discovered dead in her residence on Thursday, police shared. Although villagers suspect a possible murder due to missing jewellery, officials reported no injury marks upon initial inspection.
Devi, who resided alone following her husband's death 12 years ago, was found motionless by neighbors early in the morning. Responding to their alert, a police team arrived and initiated a preliminary investigation.
The body has been sent for post-mortem analysis as part of the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of death. Authorities noted the uncertainty surrounding the presence of jewellery at the time of her passing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikatra
- Malti Devi
- death
- mystery
- crime
- investigation
- villagers
- police
- post-mortem
- jewellery
ALSO READ
Costa Rica's High-Stakes Election: Populism, Crime, and Change
Waymo Self-Driving Saga: Child Struck Near School Sparks Investigation
China Engages Globally Amid General's Investigation
Tragic Colombian Plane Crash: Investigation Underway
Nation Mourns: Plane Crash Claims Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Life, Demands for Investigation Rise