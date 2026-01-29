War Dead Exchange Continues Amidst Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine have conducted their latest exchange of war casualties, with Russia returning 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers' bodies, while Ukraine handed over 38 Russian soldiers' bodies. Both nations regularly engage in such exchanges, but accuse each other of delaying prisoner of war exchanges since October 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:58 IST
In a continued effort to return the bodies of soldiers to their respective homelands, Russia and Ukraine have conducted another exchange of war casualties.
On Thursday, Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine returned 38 Russian soldiers' remains. This grim process, regularly practiced by both countries, allows families to bury their loved ones.
Although both nations routinely execute exchanges of their war dead, they have not arranged a prisoner of war exchange since October 2025, with accusations from each side claiming the other is responsible for the delay.
ALSO READ
Massive Exchange: Over 1,000 Bodies Exchanged Between Russia and Ukraine
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump's Remarks on British Soldiers Stir Controversy
Karnataka Curtails Private Supplies for Prisoners: Ensures Security and Equality
Delhi Government Announces Republic Day Sentence Remission for Over 2,000 Prisoners
Venezuela Progresses in Release of Political Prisoners