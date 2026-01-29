War Dead Exchange Continues Amidst Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

In a continued effort to return the bodies of soldiers to their respective homelands, Russia and Ukraine have conducted another exchange of war casualties.

On Thursday, Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine returned 38 Russian soldiers' remains. This grim process, regularly practiced by both countries, allows families to bury their loved ones.

Although both nations routinely execute exchanges of their war dead, they have not arranged a prisoner of war exchange since October 2025, with accusations from each side claiming the other is responsible for the delay.