War Dead Exchange Continues Amidst Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine have conducted their latest exchange of war casualties, with Russia returning 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers' bodies, while Ukraine handed over 38 Russian soldiers' bodies. Both nations regularly engage in such exchanges, but accuse each other of delaying prisoner of war exchanges since October 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:58 IST
In a continued effort to return the bodies of soldiers to their respective homelands, Russia and Ukraine have conducted another exchange of war casualties.

On Thursday, Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine returned 38 Russian soldiers' remains. This grim process, regularly practiced by both countries, allows families to bury their loved ones.

Although both nations routinely execute exchanges of their war dead, they have not arranged a prisoner of war exchange since October 2025, with accusations from each side claiming the other is responsible for the delay.

