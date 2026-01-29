Farmers and Soldiers: The Guardians of J&K
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the crucial role of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir, equating their importance to soldiers. He inaugurated infrastructure projects in Samba district and advocated for essential support to both farmers and soldiers for the region's development and security.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the pivotal role of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir's economy, drawing a parallel with soldiers safeguarding the nation's borders. Emphasizing their indispensable contributions, he assured sustained governmental support for both groups.
Abdullah laid the foundation stone for a 10 MVA Receiving Station at Harminder and inaugurated a bus stand in Samba's Thandi Khui, Vijaypur. These projects aim to bolster the region's infrastructure, enhancing power supply and transport facilities.
He urged quick public access for the bus stand, affirming that investments in power and transport sectors will enhance the quality of life, support local commerce, and foster employment opportunities.
