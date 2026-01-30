Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Massachusetts bill aims to block National Guard deployment from other states

Last ​year, President Donald Trump's administration tried to deploy federalized National Guard ⁠from California and Texas to protect immigration enforcement operations amid protests in Portland, Oregon. The administration withdrew the military before the ⁠challenge was resolved. The National Guard can often operate across state lines in emergencies ⁠such as ‌natural disasters, but they do so with the consent of local officials.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 04:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 04:44 IST
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey introduced ‌legislation on Thursday that would make it unlawful for another state to deploy its National Guard ⁠to Massachusetts without the governor's permission.

U.S. President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to several major cities last year, including Chicago and Los Angeles, a ​move that broke with long-standing U.S. tradition against using the ‍military domestically against the wishes of local authorities. Several states have similar laws regarding the National Guard, a reserve force that can operate under state or federal control.

The National Guard can often operate across state lines in emergencies ⁠such as ‌natural disasters, but they do so with the consent of local officials.

