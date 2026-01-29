Understanding Conviction Rates: A Holistic Approach

Conviction rates should not be taken as a standalone measure of court performance but rather evaluated in a broader context within the criminal justice system, as highlighted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized that factors like police work, forensic analysis, and legal representation significantly impact these rates.

In response to questions about declining conviction rates in fast track courts, Law Minister Meghwal clarified that courts are obligated to deliver justice according to the law, which may sometimes lead to acquittals. The complex nature of justice delivery requires a comprehensive understanding of various elements, he underlined.

Addressing judicial vacancies, Meghwal pointed out that the recruitment of judges, prosecutors, and court staff is the responsibility of state or UT governments in collaboration with high courts. This is prescribed under the constitutional framework, ensuring the administrative functioning aligns with statutory mandates.

