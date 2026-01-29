Putin and UAE President Discuss Iran Amidst Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Iran with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting in the Kremlin. Amidst concerns over potential conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the need for dialogue between the U.S. and Iran to prevent regional chaos.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Kremlin on Thursday, focusing discussions on the delicate situation in Iran. Russia's monitoring of developments underscores its strategic interest in maintaining regional stability.
The dialogue between the two leaders comes on the heels of remarks by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who emphasized that diplomatic avenues with Iran remain open, despite mounting tensions with the United States. Peskov cautioned that any military action could spiral into regional chaos.
Recent statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, threatening potential military action unless Iran engages in nuclear negotiations, have heightened diplomatic sensitivities, underscoring the urgency of Putin's talks with the UAE president.
