Left Menu

Putin and UAE President Discuss Iran Amidst Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Iran with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting in the Kremlin. Amidst concerns over potential conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the need for dialogue between the U.S. and Iran to prevent regional chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:19 IST
Putin and UAE President Discuss Iran Amidst Tensions
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Kremlin on Thursday, focusing discussions on the delicate situation in Iran. Russia's monitoring of developments underscores its strategic interest in maintaining regional stability.

The dialogue between the two leaders comes on the heels of remarks by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who emphasized that diplomatic avenues with Iran remain open, despite mounting tensions with the United States. Peskov cautioned that any military action could spiral into regional chaos.

Recent statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, threatening potential military action unless Iran engages in nuclear negotiations, have heightened diplomatic sensitivities, underscoring the urgency of Putin's talks with the UAE president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026