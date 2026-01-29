Ashok Gehlot Criticizes Proposed Changes in Liquor Shop Timings

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized the state government's proposal to extend liquor shop hours, calling it 'worrying and anti-people.' Gehlot highlighted potential threats to public safety, especially for women, with late-night liquor sales seen as a catalyst for crime.

The proposal by the BJP government aims to revise excise policies, altering the operating hours of liquor shops. Gehlot emphasized the importance of keeping societal concerns in mind and opposed any policies that disregarded morality.

Gehlot's past administration had set shop closing times at 8 pm to mitigate crime and insecurity risks. He urged the current government to consider public safety and women's security before implementing such changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)