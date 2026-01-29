Left Menu

India's Judge-to-Population Ratio: A Closer Look

India's current judge-to-population ratio stands at nearly 22 judges per million people, far below the 1987 Law Commission's recommendation of 50. The number of undertrials totals 389,910, with case pendency due to various factors like complexity and lack of resources. The judiciary solely handles case disposal.

  • Country:
  • India

India currently has around 22 judges for every 10 lakh residents, a significant shortfall from the 50 judges per million recommended by the Law Commission in 1987, as revealed in a Rajya Sabha session on Thursday.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a written statement, noted that the calculation of this judge-to-population ratio uses the Census 2011 data and projected figures for 2026 regarding judicial posts across the Supreme Court, high courts, and subordinate courts.

The pendency and disposal of court cases, according to Meghwal, are under the judiciary's domain, with challenges arising from case complexities, evidence nature, and resource constraints. The National Crime Records Bureau reports the number of undertrials stands at 389,910 in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

