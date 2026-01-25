Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls
West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja criticizes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for being rushed and inadequately prepared. Despite complying with documentation, she's marked 'unmapped' in the voter list. Alongside TMC's Debangshu Bhattacharya, she suggests targeted political motives behind the exercise.
West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja has expressed her dissatisfaction with the state's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, describing the process as hurried and insufficiently prepared.
Panja, responsible for women and child development, stated that her name was included in the 2002 voters' list during the last SIR. Despite submitting all necessary documents, she's marked 'unmapped', leading her to criticize the exercise as unfair.
TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya echoed concerns, alleging political motives, claiming the BJP employs AI scrutiny on social media to selectively target opponents.
