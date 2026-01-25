Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja criticizes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for being rushed and inadequately prepared. Despite complying with documentation, she's marked 'unmapped' in the voter list. Alongside TMC's Debangshu Bhattacharya, she suggests targeted political motives behind the exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:56 IST
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja has expressed her dissatisfaction with the state's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, describing the process as hurried and insufficiently prepared.

Panja, responsible for women and child development, stated that her name was included in the 2002 voters' list during the last SIR. Despite submitting all necessary documents, she's marked 'unmapped', leading her to criticize the exercise as unfair.

TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya echoed concerns, alleging political motives, claiming the BJP employs AI scrutiny on social media to selectively target opponents.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026