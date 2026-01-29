Supreme Court Weighs in on Contentious Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar
The Supreme Court is awaiting its verdict on pleas against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. NGO ADR and others challenge the constitutional powers of the poll panel concerning the revision. The electoral roll revision spans nine states and three UTs, alongside separate revisions in Assam.
The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on challenges to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, initiated by the NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and others. The petitioners question the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s authority under Article 326 and relevant Acts to conduct the revision.
This revision impacts nine states, including Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Gujarat, and three Union Territories, in addition to a separate revision in Assam. A bench of Justices headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant heard final arguments, with prominent advocates representing both the petitioners and the poll panel.
The case concerns the ECI's controversial removal of approximately 65 lakh names from draft rolls. The ECI argues for voter verification through ancestry and allocated documents, while challengers liken it to an 'NRC-like process.' The court also addressed the role of Aadhaar in verifying citizenship amidst ongoing electoral challenges nationwide.
