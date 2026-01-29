Bengal govt tells EC that IAS officers involved in SIR work transferred due to 'excessive workload'
The West Bengal government on Thursday informed the Election Commission that the transfer of three IAS officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision SIR of electoral rolls in the state was carried out due to excessive workload and to ensure smooth functioning of administration, an official said.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government on Thursday informed the Election Commission that the transfer of three IAS officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state was carried out due to ''excessive workload'' and to ensure smooth functioning of administration, an official said. In a letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, the state government sought the Commission's approval for the transfers, stating that the decision was taken to ease the pressure on the officers concerned, he said. ''The officers were handling an exceptionally heavy workload. The transfers were effected to reduce that burden and ensure efficient discharge of duties,'' the bureaucrat said, citing the state government's response. The clarification came after the Election Commission sought an explanation from the West Bengal government for transferring the IAS officers without prior approval, despite a clear directive that no official associated with the SIR exercise should be moved without the Commission's consent. The three IAS officers transferred are Ashwini Kumar Yadav, who was overseeing Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, Randhir Kumar, in charge of North 24 Parganas district and Kolkata North, and Smita Pandey, responsible for East and West Burdwan districts and Birbhum. All three were serving as Electoral Roll Observers at the time of their transfer. The Commission had earlier alleged that the state government violated its instructions by issuing the transfer orders in December and January without seeking permission. It had also asked the state to withdraw the transfer notifications. ''The matter was taken up to ensure that the SIR process proceeds smoothly and without administrative disruption,'' a poll body official said. The state government, however, maintained that the transfers were administrative in nature and requested the Commission to accord approval to its decision, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Madlanga Commission Flags 14 SAPS, Ekurhuleni Officials for Probe
West Bengal DGP's Farewell: Honoring a Legacy of Courage and Honesty
West Bengal's Progressive Shift: Model Papers Distribution & Curriculum Modernization
West Bengal's Economic Struggle: A Lagging NSDP Growth
Voting for zilla parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Maharashtra on Feb 7, not Feb 5; counting on Feb 9: State Election Commission.