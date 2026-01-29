Controversy Erupts Over Nazirabad Fire Death Toll and Safety Standards

A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Suvendu Adhikari, has alleged that the death toll from a recent warehouse fire in Nazirabad may be far higher than officially reported. Despite the authorities' ongoing search, recovery, and forensic operations, Adhikari claims significantly more fatalities have occurred.

Eyewitnesses reported that police have recovered 22 bodies, with DNA testing underway for 16 of them. While officials document 27 missing persons, the BJP leader believes the final death toll could rise to at least 35. Meanwhile, the fire broke out in two warehouses connected to a food chain and a decorator service, consuming the structures before authorities could fully control the blaze.

Adhikari criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for neglecting the scene of the incident, situated within ten kilometers of her residence. The BJP also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of politicizing the tragedy, highlighting the absence of fire safety audits and certificates for the hazardous materials stored in the affected warehouses. Investigations to ascertain the fire's cause and assess compliance with safety norms are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)