Night of Unrest: Explosions and Gunfire Shake Niamey

The city of Niamey was jarred by loud explosions and heavy gunfire into the early hours of Thursday, causing concern among residents near the city's main airport. Initial fears of an attack by armed groups spread, yet confirming details of the event proved elusive.

Videos circulating from the scene showed vivid flashes lighting up the sky as the disturbance lasted around two hours in the area surrounding Diori Hamani International Airport, a critical military hub. Though unverified, the footage depicted military trucks and blazes at the site.

By dawn, the city's atmosphere had calmed, though a substantial military presence remained on key routes to the airport. The military junta governing Niger, following a 2023 coup, has been silent about the night's occurrences. The region remains tense, facing increased jihadist activities since 2025, as the country struggles with insecurity under political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)