Left Menu

Night of Unrest: Explosions and Gunfire Shake Niamey

Explosions and intense gunfire near Niamey's main airport have sparked fears of an attack in Niger. Videos captured the chaos, but details remain unverified. By morning, calm returned with a heavy military presence visible. Niger faces ongoing threats from jihadi violence under its current military junta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:22 IST
Night of Unrest: Explosions and Gunfire Shake Niamey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Niger

The city of Niamey was jarred by loud explosions and heavy gunfire into the early hours of Thursday, causing concern among residents near the city's main airport. Initial fears of an attack by armed groups spread, yet confirming details of the event proved elusive.

Videos circulating from the scene showed vivid flashes lighting up the sky as the disturbance lasted around two hours in the area surrounding Diori Hamani International Airport, a critical military hub. Though unverified, the footage depicted military trucks and blazes at the site.

By dawn, the city's atmosphere had calmed, though a substantial military presence remained on key routes to the airport. The military junta governing Niger, following a 2023 coup, has been silent about the night's occurrences. The region remains tense, facing increased jihadist activities since 2025, as the country struggles with insecurity under political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026