Karnataka MLA Masterminds India's Illegal Betting Network

The Enforcement Directorate accuses Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra of heading a nationwide illegal betting network. His assets worth Rs 177 crore have been attached as part of the money laundering investigation. Fake winnings and blocked withdrawals were tactics used to exploit players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:34 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra of masterminding a nationwide illegal online betting network. The agency has attached fresh assets worth Rs 177 crore linked to this case as part of its ongoing money laundering probe.

Veerendra, a 51-year-old legislator from Chitradurga, was arrested in August 2025 in Sikkim. According to the ED's allegations, he is considered the prime accused in this case involving multiple FIRs across states for cheating and extortion through illegal betting platforms.

The ED claims players were lured into staking money on rigged platforms, with fake winnings shown initially to build trust before blocking withdrawals. As investigations continue, the total value of properties attached in this case has now reached Rs 320 crore.

