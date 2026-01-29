Haryana budget 2026-27 to prioritise public welfare, visible development: CM

Haryana's upcoming budget for 2026-27 will focus on meeting public expectations and ensuring the welfare of all sections of society, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday. ''The government's priority is to prepare a budget that delivers visible development on the ground and ensures that the benefits of schemes reach the people directly,'' he said. He added that the budget for 2026-27 will be centred on public expectations and the welfare of all sections of society, and will also reflect the future aspirations of the common citizen. ''Special emphasis is being laid on administrative efficiency, technological innovation and better utilisation of resources. In this direction, continuous meetings are being held with various stakeholders and officers to deliberate in detail on every aspect,'' Saini said. The chief minister was chairing a review meeting with senior officers of various departments here, an official statement said. During the meeting, the implementation status of announcements and schemes made in last year's state budget was reviewed. The departments reviewed included Education, Development and Panchayats, Health, Medical Education, AYUSH, Women and Child Development, Urban Local Bodies, Revenue, Mines and Geology, Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Cooperation, Prisons, Heritage and Tourism, and Sports. Saini said the state government is working in the interest of the people. ''The government is accountable to the people, hence the announcements and programmes included in the budget must be implemented at the ground level within the stipulated time frame,'' he said during the meeting. The chief minister added that improving quality and strengthening service delivery in sectors such as education, health, women and child development, water resources, urban and rural development, infrastructure and social welfare is the government's key commitment. ''Along with accelerating the pace of development, social justice and balanced growth will also be ensured,'' he said. Saini said that continuous dialogue is being held with various stakeholders, various sections of society and departments to make the budget formulation process more inclusive, transparent and result-oriented for the welfare of every section.

