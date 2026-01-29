Kolkata Traffic Regulations Amid 2026 Madhyamik Examination

The Kolkata Traffic Police has announced new traffic regulations in light of the upcoming Secondary (Madhyamik) Examination, scheduled from February 2 to 12, 2026. This decisive measure aims to ease congestion and ensure smooth movement for everyone involved in the examination process.

Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma stated that goods vehicles will face restrictions within city limits, excluding the Bhangar division, from 6 am to 12 noon on specific examination dates. Emergency vehicles carrying essential commodities like LPG, petroleum, and medicine will operate until 8 am on those days.

The traffic regulations, which fall under several acts including the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, are designed to prevent any disruption. The police emphasize the importance of these measures in mitigating potential risks and ensuring a seamless examination period.

(With inputs from agencies.)