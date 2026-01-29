Left Menu

Delhi govt to develop integrated facility in Alipur for juveniles

The complex, to be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the reform and rehabilitation, will have the capacity to accommodate 700 children in conflict with the law awaiting hearings or found guilty by the Juvenile Justice Board, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:14 IST
Delhi govt to develop integrated facility in Alipur for juveniles
  • Country:
  • India

An integrated complex for juveniles replete with provisions of education, sports, skill development and yoga training will be developed in north west Alipur, according to a statement issued by the Delhi chief minister's office. The complex, to be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the reform and rehabilitation, will have the capacity to accommodate 700 children in conflict with the law awaiting hearings or found guilty by the Juvenile Justice Board, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said. The facility will be developed on an eight-acre land plot in north-west Delhi's Alipur. In a meeting of the Juvenile Justice Committee chaired by the chief minister on Wednesday, discussions were held on legal, social and humanitarian aspects concerning children, said the statement. Consensus was reached on the need to develop a comprehensive, safe and modern system in Delhi for children in conflict with the law, it said. Several reform homes for such children currently exist in different parts of Delhi, many of which are decades old. The new complex will function as a secure protection system for children, Gupta said. Children residing in the complex will be engaged in age- and need-appropriate daily routines, sports activities and creative pursuits to help build self-confidence and prepare them for the future, said the note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026