Delhi govt to develop integrated facility in Alipur for juveniles

An integrated complex for juveniles replete with provisions of education, sports, skill development and yoga training will be developed in north west Alipur, according to a statement issued by the Delhi chief minister's office. The complex, to be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the reform and rehabilitation, will have the capacity to accommodate 700 children in conflict with the law awaiting hearings or found guilty by the Juvenile Justice Board, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said. The facility will be developed on an eight-acre land plot in north-west Delhi's Alipur. In a meeting of the Juvenile Justice Committee chaired by the chief minister on Wednesday, discussions were held on legal, social and humanitarian aspects concerning children, said the statement. Consensus was reached on the need to develop a comprehensive, safe and modern system in Delhi for children in conflict with the law, it said. Several reform homes for such children currently exist in different parts of Delhi, many of which are decades old. The new complex will function as a secure protection system for children, Gupta said. Children residing in the complex will be engaged in age- and need-appropriate daily routines, sports activities and creative pursuits to help build self-confidence and prepare them for the future, said the note.

