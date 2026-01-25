Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Mega Development Projects in South Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated development projects in south Delhi's Badarpur, Sangam Vihar, and Deoli, amounting to over Rs 300 crore. Projects include road upgrades, drainage improvements, and community facilities. Gupta emphasized transparency, prompt completion, and upliftment of residents' lives through substantial infrastructure changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:23 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Mega Development Projects in South Delhi
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated expansive development projects on Sunday, valued at over Rs 300 crore, for three key assembly constituencies in south Delhi.

The projects, launched in Badarpur, Sangam Vihar, and Deoli, include significant investment in infrastructure enhancements such as roads, water supply systems, and public amenities, aiming for a comprehensive area transformation.

Delhi authorities assured timely and transparent execution of the projects, addressing vital civic issues and markedly improving residents' living standards.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026