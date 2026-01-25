Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Mega Development Projects in South Delhi
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated development projects in south Delhi's Badarpur, Sangam Vihar, and Deoli, amounting to over Rs 300 crore. Projects include road upgrades, drainage improvements, and community facilities. Gupta emphasized transparency, prompt completion, and upliftment of residents' lives through substantial infrastructure changes.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated expansive development projects on Sunday, valued at over Rs 300 crore, for three key assembly constituencies in south Delhi.
The projects, launched in Badarpur, Sangam Vihar, and Deoli, include significant investment in infrastructure enhancements such as roads, water supply systems, and public amenities, aiming for a comprehensive area transformation.
Delhi authorities assured timely and transparent execution of the projects, addressing vital civic issues and markedly improving residents' living standards.