Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Mega Development Projects in South Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated expansive development projects on Sunday, valued at over Rs 300 crore, for three key assembly constituencies in south Delhi.

The projects, launched in Badarpur, Sangam Vihar, and Deoli, include significant investment in infrastructure enhancements such as roads, water supply systems, and public amenities, aiming for a comprehensive area transformation.

Delhi authorities assured timely and transparent execution of the projects, addressing vital civic issues and markedly improving residents' living standards.