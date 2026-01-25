Left Menu

Delhi's Drive to Economic Prowess: CM Rekha Gupta's Ambitious Plan

In her Republic Day address, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined a comprehensive strategy to enhance the city's economic status, foster community welfare, and maintain inclusive development. Initiatives include CCTV installations, education reforms, sanitation projects, and a drive towards a sustainable and eco-friendly urban environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:23 IST
In her inaugural Republic Day speech, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the city's transformation into India's leading economic center. Speaking at Chhatrasal Stadium, she highlighted the upcoming India-EU trade agreement, opening vast consumer markets for Delhi's MSMEs.

Detailing her government's achievements over the past 11 months, Gupta shared developments in healthcare, education, and infrastructure while overcoming initial administrative hurdles. Initiatives like CCTV installations, Ayushman Bharat scheme registrations, and the promotion of smart classrooms were noted.

Gupta also called for public cooperation in eco-friendly practices and public transport use, reinforcing her administration's commitment to national unity and inclusive growth. The state ceremony concluded with cultural performances celebrating India's heritage.

