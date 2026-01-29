FIR against 4 for duping builder of Rs 1.73 crore in GST payment scam

A criminal case has been registered against four persons for allegedly cheating a city-based construction contractor of Rs 1.73 crore by pocketing the money he had transferred to them for GST payment. According to complainant S K Najbul, who runs a construction firm, he came in contact with Lallan Singh, who claimed to be a chartered accountant, three years ago. Singh allegedly offered to handle his GST payments, and Najbul transferred money to him from time to time for this purpose, the complaint said. In August last year, Najubul found out that his GST payment was outstanding. He then learnt that Singh was in jail in connection with another case. He also found out that one of the accounts to which he had transferred money for GST payments belonged to Singh's family member, and the GST had not been actually paid. A First Information Report was registered against Singh, his wife Sushma Angrakh, daughter-in-law Swati Angrakh and daughter Jyoti Angrakh for alleged cheating at Mulund police station on Wednesday. No arrest has been made yet, police said, adding that probe was underway.

