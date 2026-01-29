Cholamandalam announces GWP of Rs 2,337 cr for 3rd quarter

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group of Japan, announced on Thursday a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs 2,337 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. This quarter, the company posted an increase from Rs 2,057 crore reported during the same period in the previous financial year, stated a press release issued by the company. For the cumulative nine-month period, the company recorded a Gross Written Premium of Rs 6,555 crore, compared to Rs 6,193 crore in the corresponding period last year. The insurer reported a Profit Before Tax of Rs 80 crore for the December quarter. For the nine-month duration ending December 31, 2025, Profit Before Tax stood at Rs 346 crore while Profit After Tax was Rs 257 crore. Managing Director V Suryanarayanan stated that the firm remains focused on building a resilient portfolio and expanding distribution reach while staying prudent in reserving practices.

