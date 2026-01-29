Left Menu

Cholamandalam announces GWP of Rs 2,337 cr for 3rd quarter

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group of Japan, announced on Thursday a Gross Written Premium GWP of Rs 2,337 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. For the cumulative nine-month period, the company recorded a Gross Written Premium of Rs 6,555 crore, compared to Rs 6,193 crore in the corresponding period last year.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:29 IST
Cholamandalam announces GWP of Rs 2,337 cr for 3rd quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group of Japan, announced on Thursday a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs 2,337 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. This quarter, the company posted an increase from Rs 2,057 crore reported during the same period in the previous financial year, stated a press release issued by the company. For the cumulative nine-month period, the company recorded a Gross Written Premium of Rs 6,555 crore, compared to Rs 6,193 crore in the corresponding period last year. The insurer reported a Profit Before Tax of Rs 80 crore for the December quarter. For the nine-month duration ending December 31, 2025, Profit Before Tax stood at Rs 346 crore while Profit After Tax was Rs 257 crore. Managing Director V Suryanarayanan stated that the firm remains focused on building a resilient portfolio and expanding distribution reach while staying prudent in reserving practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026