Panama court voids CK Hutchison port contracts

Panama's ‌Supreme Court late on Thursday annulled key ⁠port contracts held by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based ​CK Hutchison, ruling that ‍the contracts were unconstitutional and leaving the future of ⁠the ‌operations ⁠along the Panama Canal unclear.

Panama ‍Ports Company, a CK ​Hutchison subsidiary, has held contracts ⁠since the 1990s to ⁠operate container terminals at the canal's Pacific ⁠and Atlantic entrances, separate from ⁠the waterway's ‌operations.

