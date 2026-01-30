Panama court voids CK Hutchison port contracts
Panama's Supreme Court late on Thursday annulled key port contracts held by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, ruling that the contracts were unconstitutional and leaving the future of the operations along the Panama Canal unclear.
Panama Ports Company, a CK Hutchison subsidiary, has held contracts since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances, separate from the waterway's operations.
