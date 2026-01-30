Russian forces capture two villages in Ukraine, TASS reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:44 IST
Russian troops captured the villages of Ternuvate, in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, and Berestok, in the eastern Donetsk region, the TASS state news agency reported on Friday, citing the Defence Ministry.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.
