Russian forces capture two villages in Ukraine, TASS reports

‌Russian troops captured the villages ⁠of Ternuvate, in Ukraine's southeastern ​Zaporizhzhia region, and ‍Berestok, in the eastern ⁠Donetsk ‌region, ⁠the TASS state news ‍agency reported ​on Friday, citing ⁠the Defence Ministry.

Reuters could ⁠not independently confirm ⁠the battlefield reports.

