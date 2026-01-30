Middle-aged couple found dead in northeast Delhi house, probe on

Left Menu

A man and his wife were found dead in separate rooms of their house in Jyoti Nagar area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday. Investigation into the matter is underway, including verification of the couples background, examination of call records and statements of family members and neighbours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:49 IST
A man and his wife were found dead in separate rooms of their house in Jyoti Nagar area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday. Preliminary inquiry suggested that the couple committed suicide, though the exact circumstances leading to the deaths are yet to be ascertained, he said. Information about the incident was received at around 12.05 am on Friday at the Jyoti Nagar police station, he said. ''A police team rushed to the spot. On reaching the house, officers found the bodies of the man and the woman lying in different rooms,'' said the police officer. A forensic team was called to the scene to examine the premises and collect evidence. The bodies were later shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. According to a police source, the man had its own business and suffered losses. It is suspected that the financial difficulty may have caused stress in the family, though police are examining all possible angles. ''They had shifted to this location (Jyoti Nagar) almost a year ago and were staying with their two sons, aged 29 and 25,'' the source said. The man and his wife, aged 55 and 50, respectively, had hanged themselves with a 'chunni' (a piece of cloth), the source added. Investigation into the matter is underway, including verification of the couple's background, examination of call records and statements of family members and neighbours. The police are also questioning relatives and neighbours to understand the couple's recent behaviour and to check if there were any disputes or financial liabilities. Call detail records of the deceased are being analysed as part of the investigation. Sources said the couple had been keeping a low profile since shifting to the area.

