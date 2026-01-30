UPDATE 2-US military destroyer docks at Israel's Eilat port, Israeli media reports

(Adds Israel preparing for range of scenarios, paragraph 9, Cooper visiting Israel last week, paragraph 10) JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) -

A U.S. Navy destroyer has ‌docked at the Israeli port of Eilat, Israel's Ynet news website reported on Friday, citing the military, as tensions between Washington and Iran ⁠escalate. Ynet said the arrival of the destroyer at the southern port on the Gulf of Aqaba, near Israel's borders with Egypt and Jordan, was pre-planned and part of ongoing cooperation between the U.S. ​and Israeli militaries.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The ‍deployment comes as U.S. President Donald Trump signalled he was open to talks with Iran, even as Washington dispatched additional military assets to the Middle East.

A U.S. defence official told Reuters the military could not discuss operational details ⁠for ‌security reasons, adding that the ⁠safety of service personnel was the top priority. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the U.S. military was

prepared to ‍carry out whatever course of action the president decides.

Trump has warned Iran to return to negotiations over its nuclear ​programme or face far harsher U.S. action, while Tehran has threatened retaliation against the ⁠United States, Israel and their allies in the event of an attack. Trump has also said the U.S. has an "armada" ⁠heading towards Iran, though he said he hoped it would not be used.

Israel's Chief of the General Staff said last week that the military was prepared for a range of ⁠scenarios and was continuously improving its capabilities. The commander of U.S. Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, visited Israel ⁠last week in ‌a trip the Israeli military said was aimed at deepening strategic ties and strengthening defence cooperation between the two allies.

