NTPC Q3 net profit rises over 8 pc to Rs 5,597.05 cr

Power giant NTPC on Friday posted an over 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,597.05 crore in the December quarter, driven by revenues from its key power generation business. It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,169.69 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

30-01-2026 17:33 IST
Power giant NTPC on Friday posted an over 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,597.05 crore in the December quarter, driven by revenues from its key power generation business. It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,169.69 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's total income increased to Rs 46,304.77 crore, from Rs 45,697.95 crore in the same quarter a year ago. NTPC earned revenue of Rs 44,657.81 crore from the generation segment, higher than the Rs 44,088.40 crore it earned in Q3FY25. The company's board of directors also approved a second interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10, for the financial year 2025-26.

