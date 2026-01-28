Himachal Pradesh's Ambitious Rs 45,810 Crore Credit Plan Unveiled at NABARD Seminar

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) hosted the State Credit Seminar in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, releasing the State Focus Paper for 2026-27. Key attendees included representatives from the State Government, the Reserve Bank of India, and the banking sector.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta announced that the projected credit outlay for Himachal Pradesh is estimated at Rs 45,810 crore, an 8.3% increase from the previous year. Agriculture and allied sectors are prioritized with nearly Rs 18,000 crore allocated, while MSMEs are slated to receive Rs 23,000 crore.

The credit plan, developed with inputs from district-level consultations and stakeholders, aims to fortify agriculture as a critical economic pillar. Additionally, a Rs 2,500 crore World Bank project for disaster management has been approved. NABARD's role in supporting infrastructure and technological needs is pivotal in this strategy.