Left Menu

Vodafone Idea's Bold Rs 45,000 Crore Revival Strategy for 5G Leadership

Vodafone Idea plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore over three years to expand its network, especially in 5G, aiming to match competitors in 17 key markets and triple operating income. Despite challenges, the company focuses on sustainable growth and regulatory clearances for satcom services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:39 IST
Vodafone Idea's Bold Rs 45,000 Crore Revival Strategy for 5G Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-stricken Vodafone Idea is gearing up for a significant turnaround by investing Rs 45,000 crore over the next three years, according to CEO Abhijit Kishore. The investment aims to expand network coverage across 17 out of the 22 telecom circles and bolster 5G capabilities to remain competitive.

During a recent earnings call, Kishore declared the company's ambition to achieve parity with competitors within 17 priority markets that yield over 99% of its revenue. The strategic move also includes bridging the 4G gap in urban areas with populations exceeding 20,000.

Additionally, Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla emphasized the company's future growth post-relief in revenue liability and the importance of a vibrant telecom sector for India's digital landscape. Vodafone Idea is also targeting satellite communication services, with a potential launch within two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026