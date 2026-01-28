Vodafone Idea's Bold Rs 45,000 Crore Revival Strategy for 5G Leadership

Debt-stricken Vodafone Idea is gearing up for a significant turnaround by investing Rs 45,000 crore over the next three years, according to CEO Abhijit Kishore. The investment aims to expand network coverage across 17 out of the 22 telecom circles and bolster 5G capabilities to remain competitive.

During a recent earnings call, Kishore declared the company's ambition to achieve parity with competitors within 17 priority markets that yield over 99% of its revenue. The strategic move also includes bridging the 4G gap in urban areas with populations exceeding 20,000.

Additionally, Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla emphasized the company's future growth post-relief in revenue liability and the importance of a vibrant telecom sector for India's digital landscape. Vodafone Idea is also targeting satellite communication services, with a potential launch within two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)