Left Menu

Denmark unveils legal reform to allow worst foreign criminals to be deported

Immigration and Integration Minister Rasmus Stoklund said 315 foreign criminals from countries outside the European Union had received sentences of more than a year over the last five years but were not expelled.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:59 IST
Denmark unveils legal reform to allow worst foreign criminals to be deported
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark unveiled a legal reform on Friday allowing foreigners who have been sentenced to at least one year of unconditional imprisonment for serious crimes to be deported. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the measure would affect any foreign national convicted of serious offences, such as aggravated assault and rape, though she acknowledged the idea - part of a series of legal changes - could conflict with European human rights conventions. Denmark will also tighten controls on foreigners without legal residence, introduce a new anklet monitor for criminal foreigners, reopen an embassy in Syria, and strengthen cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan. Frederiksen told a news conference that the government was acting ''unconventionally'' and was amending legislation rather than waiting for court rulings on deportation cases. Immigration and Integration Minister Rasmus Stoklund said 315 foreign criminals from countries outside the European Union had received sentences of more than a year over the last five years but were not expelled. ''Many of us find that hard to understand,'' he told the news conference. The announcement comes as the EU - which counts Denmark as a member - has been grappling with integration of foreign nationals and migrants and stiffening its legal arsenal. Last month, the 27-member country bloc began finalising an overhaul of its migration system, including tougher restrictions on accepting asylum claims. Many hard right-wing groups and political parties in Europe, and beyond in the Western world, have expressed growing anger over what they see as an undesired surge of immigration in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026