Left Menu

NHPC to begin commercial operation of 250 MW unit at Subansiri hydro project on Sunday

State-owned NHPC will begin commercial operation of the third unit of its 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, being constructed at a cost of around Rs 27,000 crore, on Sunday, according to an exchange filing. NHPC is constructing the hydroelectric project having 8 units of 250 MW each near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:21 IST
NHPC to begin commercial operation of 250 MW unit at Subansiri hydro project on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHPC will begin commercial operation of the third unit of its 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, being constructed at a cost of around Rs 27,000 crore, on Sunday, according to an exchange filing. NHPC is constructing the hydroelectric project (having 8 units of 250 MW each) near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. ''...NHPC declares commercial operation (CoD) of Unit3 (250 MW) of Subansiri Lower HE Project, 2000 MW (8 x 250 MW), Assam/Arunachal Pradesh from 00:00 hours on 01.02.2026...,'' the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. Subansiri Lower HE Project is the largest hydroelectric project ever undertaken in India and is a run-of-river project with water storage on Subansiri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026