UPDATE 1-Islamic State claims deadly attack on airport in Niger capital

Niger's government ‍said in a statement that the attackers arrived on ​motorcycles and security forces quickly repelled their advance. ⁠In the fighting that ensued, four soldiers were wounded, it ⁠said. Material losses at the airport included a stash of ammunition that caught fire, the ⁠government said, and several civilian airplanes that were damaged.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:31 IST
(Adds government statement, IS quote in paragraphs 2-5) Jan 30 - Islamic ‌State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on the airport in Niger's ⁠capital Niamey in a statement on Friday, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks jihadist activity and communications ​worldwide.

The Islamic State affiliate in the region ‍has been linked to high-profile attacks in Niger in recent months, killing over a 120 people in strikes targeting ⁠the ‌Tillaberi region ⁠in September and abducting an American pilot in Octover. Niger's government ‍said in a statement that the attackers arrived on ​motorcycles and security forces quickly repelled their advance. ⁠In the fighting that ensued, four soldiers were wounded, it ⁠said.

Material losses at the airport included a stash of ammunition that caught fire, the ⁠government said, and several civilian airplanes that were damaged. Islamic State ⁠described ‌the assault as a "surprise and coordinated attack" that inflicted "significant damage" without providing further details.

