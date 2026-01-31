Left Menu

Federal Bank's 'Twice is Wise' Cybersecurity Campaign Reaches Over 9 Crore Indians, Strengthening India's Fight Against Cyber and Financial Fraud

Together lets build a safe, secure and smart digital India Bincy Cherian, SVP Chief of Internal Vigilance, Federal Bank commented, As Indias digital economy expands and cyber threats evolve, it is imperative that every citizen is informed and alert on frauds in the digital space.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 11:50 IST
Federal Bank's 'Twice is Wise' Cybersecurity Campaign Reaches Over 9 Crore Indians, Strengthening India's Fight Against Cyber and Financial Fraud
The nationwide cybersecurity awareness movement 'Twice is Wise', a large-scale CSR initiative spearheaded by Federal Bank, culminated in New Delhi, marking the close of a six-month campaign that began around Independence Day 2025 and concluded in the run-up to Republic Day 2026. Conducted in association with Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the campaign emerged as one of India's most expansive public awareness initiatives against cyber and financial fraud. The campaign was formally flagged off in Mumbai on Independence Day by Shri Sanjay Shintre, IPS (DIG – Maharashtra Cyber), alongside Shri KVS Manian, Managing Director & CEO, Federal Bank, and Shri Venkatraman Venkateswaran, Executive Director, Federal Bank, in the presence of Shri Nishant Kumar, Director, I4C. From its launch to its conclusion, Twice is Wise travelled across 11 states and 17 cities, engaging audiences in 85 schools and colleges through a carefully phased national rollout. Built around the theme 'Freedom from Fraudsters', the initiative underscored a collective resolve to safeguard citizens from the growing threat of digital and financial fraud. By combining on-ground outreach with high-reach media, the campaign delivered sustained, practical awareness through roadshows, radio programming, workshops in educational institutions, print advertising, and digital and social media engagement. Over the course of the campaign, more than 9 crore Indians were reached, contributing to the prevention of innumerable fraud attempts and significantly strengthening public vigilance against cyber crime. The breadth and depth of engagement reaffirmed the power of collaboration between financial institutions, media, and government agencies in addressing complex, fast-evolving threats. https://youtu.be/S1kktOoNzBo?si=qI9qZ-JvUhiD5Vcs The culmination event, held at the NDCC II Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi, brought together senior leaders and stakeholders, including Nishant Kumar (Director, I4C); Bincy Cherian (SVP & Chief of Internal Vigilance, Federal Bank), Avinash Nair (Chief Revenue Officer, Radio City), Anoop T (SVP & Country Head – Government & Institutional Business, Federal Bank), and Shri Vinod Kumar (VP & New Delhi Zonal Head, Federal Bank) Nishant Kumar, Director, I4C said, ''We were happy to associate with Federal Bank in this long duration campaign reaching over 9 Crore Indians. Federal Bank has laid an example among other Banks while leading the fight against cyber and financial fraud. Together let's build a safe, secure and smart digital India'' Bincy Cherian, SVP & Chief of Internal Vigilance, Federal Bank commented, ''As India's digital economy expands and cyber threats evolve, it is imperative that every citizen is informed and alert on frauds in the digital space. 'Twice is Wise' campaign by Federal Bank, reached over nine crore people nationwide. The campaign reached citizens directly at fraud-prone hotspots, engaged young minds in schools and colleges and amplified the awareness messages through media platforms. It helped in strengthening awareness and trust across India's digital space and reinforcing the message that in the digital world always checking 'Twice is Wise' to ensure freedom from cyber frauds.'' About Federal Bank Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK) is one of India's leading private sector banks, with a legacy spanning nine decades and a clear focus on long-term value creation. As on 31 December 2025, the Bank's total business mix (deposits and advances) stood at ₹5.53 lakh crore. With a strong nationwide presence of over 1,600 banking outlets complemented by robust digital capabilities, Federal Bank serves millions of customers through an integrated physical and digital network. The Bank maintains an international connect through its Representative Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which serve as key touchpoints for Non-Resident Indian customers in the UAE. It also operates an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, becoming part of India's evolving global financial ecosystem. Anchored in its core values of trust, prudence, and customer centricity, Federal Bank continues to evolve through disciplined execution and a clear, contemporary approach to banking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

