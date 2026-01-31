Bomb threats received for Dera Ballan, two schools ahead of PM's visit to Jalandhar

Left Menu

Bomb threats for the Dera Sachkhand Ballan and two schools in Jalandhar were received on Saturday, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the headquarters of the sect. While the threatening emails were sent to the schools, the text of the message made a direct threat to the Dera Ballan.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-01-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 13:56 IST
Bomb threats for the Dera Sachkhand Ballan and two schools in Jalandhar were received on Saturday, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the headquarters of the sect. While the threatening emails were sent to the schools, the text of the message made a direct threat to the Dera Ballan. Police authorities have initiated security checks at the school premises and called in bomb squads. There were no students at the schools as it was a holiday. The prime minister is scheduled to visit the Dera Ballan on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Sunday. Police said they were verifying the threat emails and the matter was currently under investigation. This comes close on the heels of similar threats received by several schools on Wednesday in Chandigarh, where nothing suspicious was found. Such incidents had earlier been reported in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana, where some schools got similar threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.

