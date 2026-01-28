Chandigarh Schools on Alert After Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Security Scramble
Bomb threat emails targeted 30 schools in Chandigarh, leading to a swift response from police and emergency services. Despite thorough inspections, no threats were found. Authorities assure increased security around schools from January 29, 2026. An FIR has been filed, and similar incidents have caused concern in Ambala and Delhi recently.
In a disturbing turn of events, thirty schools across Chandigarh received bomb threat emails, sparking an immediate and coordinated security response on Wednesday, officials report.
The emails targeted 22 private and 8 government schools, initiating the deployment of Anti-Sabotage Teams, Bomb Disposal Squads, and other emergency services. Rigorous searches conducted found no explosives.
As a precaution, Chandigarh Police will maintain a constant presence around educational institutions from January 29, 2026, ensuring safety and smooth operations. An FIR has already been lodged, while similar threats in Ambala and Delhi heighten regional security concerns.
