Chandigarh Schools on Alert After Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Security Scramble

In a disturbing turn of events, thirty schools across Chandigarh received bomb threat emails, sparking an immediate and coordinated security response on Wednesday, officials report.

The emails targeted 22 private and 8 government schools, initiating the deployment of Anti-Sabotage Teams, Bomb Disposal Squads, and other emergency services. Rigorous searches conducted found no explosives.

As a precaution, Chandigarh Police will maintain a constant presence around educational institutions from January 29, 2026, ensuring safety and smooth operations. An FIR has already been lodged, while similar threats in Ambala and Delhi heighten regional security concerns.

