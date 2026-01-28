Left Menu

Chandigarh Schools on Alert After Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Security Scramble

Bomb threat emails targeted 30 schools in Chandigarh, leading to a swift response from police and emergency services. Despite thorough inspections, no threats were found. Authorities assure increased security around schools from January 29, 2026. An FIR has been filed, and similar incidents have caused concern in Ambala and Delhi recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:28 IST
Chandigarh Schools on Alert After Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Security Scramble
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, thirty schools across Chandigarh received bomb threat emails, sparking an immediate and coordinated security response on Wednesday, officials report.

The emails targeted 22 private and 8 government schools, initiating the deployment of Anti-Sabotage Teams, Bomb Disposal Squads, and other emergency services. Rigorous searches conducted found no explosives.

As a precaution, Chandigarh Police will maintain a constant presence around educational institutions from January 29, 2026, ensuring safety and smooth operations. An FIR has already been lodged, while similar threats in Ambala and Delhi heighten regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026