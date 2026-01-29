BJP Clinches Chandigarh Mayoral Sweep

In a significant victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a major win in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections by electing Saurabh Joshi as the new mayor on Thursday.

BJP candidate Joshi emerged victorious in a three-cornered contest, receiving 18 votes, while his opponents, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Yogesh Dhingra and Congress' Gurpreet Singh Gabi, secured 11 and 7 votes, respectively.

The election process witnessed a shift from a secret ballot to a public show of hands, with verbal confirmations provided to the presiding officer. Subsequently, BJP candidates also clinched the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, further consolidating their hold in the municipal body.

