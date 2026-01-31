Filmmaker meets UP CM, seeks tax-free status for movie on cow protection

The producer-director of the film 'Godan', centred on cow protection and its significance, paid a courtesy visit on Saturday to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, during which the trailer of the film was launched. An official statement said the film highlights cow conservation, the role of cows in Indian culture and a scientific outlook based on panchgavya (a mixture derived from five cow products). Producer-director Vinod Chaudhary expressed hope that the film would be made tax-free, saying it was meant for all sections of society, especially the youth. He said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the most extensive and ground-level work on cow protection in the country, attributing it to the chief minister's ''clear vision and committed leadership''. He said after Adityanath assumed office, action against cattle smugglers was intensified across the state, leading to large-scale arrests. Chaudhary also referred to the ''establishment of over 7,500 cow shelters in the past nine years and protection of more than 12 lakh destitute cattle''. Cow protection committees have been formed in every district, with district magistrates and senior superintendents of police designated as nodal officers, the statement said. Godan, produced and directed by Chaudhary, is scheduled for a nationwide release on February 6. The filmmaker briefed the chief minister about the film's theme, objectives and social message, describing it as a document reflecting cow protection, Indian culture, scientific awareness and social responsibility. Those present at the meeting included Shantanu Shukla, head of publicity and Dr Kapil Tyagi, CMD of Yatharth Hospital, Noida.

