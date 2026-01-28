Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Land Encroachment: A Stance Against Lawlessness

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern directive to tackle illegal land encroachments across the state, emphasizing the government's firm stance against offenders.

Speaking during a public grievance session at Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath assured citizens that robust actions will be taken to ensure justice and prosperity.

Alongside land issues, the chief minister addressed family disputes and medical aid, highlighting a comprehensive approach to governance aimed at protecting and supporting every citizen.

