Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Land Encroachment: A Stance Against Lawlessness

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against illegal land encroachments, warning that no offender will be spared. Addressing complaints at Gorakhnath temple, he emphasized zero-tolerance for land mafias and instructed officials to address grievances and expedite aid for medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Land Encroachment: A Stance Against Lawlessness
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern directive to tackle illegal land encroachments across the state, emphasizing the government's firm stance against offenders.

Speaking during a public grievance session at Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath assured citizens that robust actions will be taken to ensure justice and prosperity.

Alongside land issues, the chief minister addressed family disputes and medical aid, highlighting a comprehensive approach to governance aimed at protecting and supporting every citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026