Inclusive Growth: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Development in Uttar Pradesh

In a strong assertion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the state's development must transcend barriers of caste, religion, and region. Speaking at the Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, he pledged a governance approach free from bias, reflecting the ideals of Ram Rajya.

During the event, which marked the inauguration of 229 development projects worth over Rs 1,052 crore, Adityanath highlighted the transformation underway in Siddharthnagar. He noted the elimination of encephalitis, infrastructure improvements, and initiatives aimed at comprehensive, sustainable growth.

The chief minister also called for agricultural innovation, advocating for a diversified crop strategy to boost income. Furthermore, he announced plans to honor local achievements, aiming to galvanize community-driven development. Projects in education and healthcare were spotlighted as key drivers for the region's future.