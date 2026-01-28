UGC's New Rules Spark Protests Across Uttar Pradesh

Widespread protests have broken out in Uttar Pradesh against the newly notified UGC regulations. The rules, which mandate higher educational institutions to establish equity committees, have been met with resistance across districts like Deoria and Kaushambi. Demonstrators, including legal professionals, took to the streets alleging the regulations could exacerbate caste-based discrimination.

In Deoria, a significant crowd assembled at the district court, voicing their displeasure with both central and state authorities. Despite initial disruptions to traffic, the district magistrate's intervention facilitated the clearance of waterlogged areas. Similarly, political resignations such as that of Shyam Sundar Tripathi in Raebareli have underscored deep-rooted dissent.

Critics argue that while the UGC intends these regulations to foster inclusion, they might instead foster social discord. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured the public of safeguards to prevent any misuse, urging patience as the new framework is implemented.

