Left Menu

UGC's New Rules Spark Protests Across Uttar Pradesh

Protests erupted in Uttar Pradesh over the new UGC rules requiring higher education institutions to form equity committees. Demonstrations occurred statewide, prompting responses from officials and resignations from political figures. Concerns were raised about potential misuse and caste-based discontent, while efforts continued to calm tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:25 IST
UGC's New Rules Spark Protests Across Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Widespread protests have broken out in Uttar Pradesh against the newly notified UGC regulations. The rules, which mandate higher educational institutions to establish equity committees, have been met with resistance across districts like Deoria and Kaushambi. Demonstrators, including legal professionals, took to the streets alleging the regulations could exacerbate caste-based discrimination.

In Deoria, a significant crowd assembled at the district court, voicing their displeasure with both central and state authorities. Despite initial disruptions to traffic, the district magistrate's intervention facilitated the clearance of waterlogged areas. Similarly, political resignations such as that of Shyam Sundar Tripathi in Raebareli have underscored deep-rooted dissent.

Critics argue that while the UGC intends these regulations to foster inclusion, they might instead foster social discord. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured the public of safeguards to prevent any misuse, urging patience as the new framework is implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026