From 'Upadrav Pradesh' to 'Utsav Pradesh': Yogi Adityanath's Vision for a Resurgent Uttar Pradesh
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims a transformative phase for Uttar Pradesh, highlighting its emergence from unrest to a state of festivals. Emphasizing law and order, he outlines key infrastructural developments and the defeat of casteist and dynastic influences that previously plagued the region.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a significant transformation in the state, once stigmatized by its 'BIMARU' image. He described Uttar Pradesh's evolution into a 'breakthrough' state, as he addressed a public gathering in Gorakhpur after inaugurating major infrastructure projects.
Adityanath highlighted the state's journey from being uprarv-prone to a hub of festivals, citing robust law enforcement efforts that dismantled dynastic and caste-based political influence. The chief minister credited the present administration with ensuring safety and security, paving the way for development and economic growth.
Emphasizing Gorakhpur's development, Adityanath pointed out its transformation into a skill hub and detailed improvements such as expanded highway networks and investment attractions. He emphasized that the current development trajectory extends beyond Gorakhpur, aiming for growth in all regions, including Lucknow, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US News Briefs: Controversial Policies and National Developments
Gurugram Moves Forward with Rs 142 Crore Infrastructure Boost
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure Projects
Rohit Rishi Takes Helm at India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd
European Markets Rise Amid Positive Corporate Developments