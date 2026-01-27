From 'Upadrav Pradesh' to 'Utsav Pradesh': Yogi Adityanath's Vision for a Resurgent Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a significant transformation in the state, once stigmatized by its 'BIMARU' image. He described Uttar Pradesh's evolution into a 'breakthrough' state, as he addressed a public gathering in Gorakhpur after inaugurating major infrastructure projects.

Adityanath highlighted the state's journey from being uprarv-prone to a hub of festivals, citing robust law enforcement efforts that dismantled dynastic and caste-based political influence. The chief minister credited the present administration with ensuring safety and security, paving the way for development and economic growth.

Emphasizing Gorakhpur's development, Adityanath pointed out its transformation into a skill hub and detailed improvements such as expanded highway networks and investment attractions. He emphasized that the current development trajectory extends beyond Gorakhpur, aiming for growth in all regions, including Lucknow, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.

