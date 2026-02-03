Left Menu

The Countdown to Nuclear Uncertainty: New START Treaty Expiry

The expiration of the New START treaty marks a pivotal moment as it leaves Russian and U.S. nuclear arsenals without control limits for the first time in decades. Tensions rise amid fears of a renewed nuclear arms race, as negotiations stall in the absence of U.S. response to Russian proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:48 IST
The Countdown to Nuclear Uncertainty: New START Treaty Expiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the New START treaty faces expiration this week, Russia prepares for a world without U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control limits. An anticipated absence of constraints on nuclear arsenals highlights this new era, as expressed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov, speaking during strategic stability consultations in Beijing, indicated Russia's readiness for a post-treaty reality. The U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been noncommittal about extending the treaty, raising concerns among arms control advocates about the potential onset of a nuclear arms race.

Historically crafted agreements aimed at reducing nuclear war threats are unraveling amid escalating tensions between Moscow and the West. With the U.S. urging China to join talks and China showing reluctance, the future of global nuclear arms control remains uncertain, drawing attention from global leaders like Barack Obama, who warns of the diplomatic achievements at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026