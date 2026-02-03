The Countdown to Nuclear Uncertainty: New START Treaty Expiry
The expiration of the New START treaty marks a pivotal moment as it leaves Russian and U.S. nuclear arsenals without control limits for the first time in decades. Tensions rise amid fears of a renewed nuclear arms race, as negotiations stall in the absence of U.S. response to Russian proposals.
As the New START treaty faces expiration this week, Russia prepares for a world without U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control limits. An anticipated absence of constraints on nuclear arsenals highlights this new era, as expressed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Ryabkov, speaking during strategic stability consultations in Beijing, indicated Russia's readiness for a post-treaty reality. The U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been noncommittal about extending the treaty, raising concerns among arms control advocates about the potential onset of a nuclear arms race.
Historically crafted agreements aimed at reducing nuclear war threats are unraveling amid escalating tensions between Moscow and the West. With the U.S. urging China to join talks and China showing reluctance, the future of global nuclear arms control remains uncertain, drawing attention from global leaders like Barack Obama, who warns of the diplomatic achievements at stake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- nuclear
- arms control
- Russia
- U.S.
- New START
- treaty
- expiration
- warheads
- increase
- tension
ALSO READ
Russia's Strategic Stand: Navigating Post-Nuclear Treaty Era
Russia Braces for Post-Treaty Nuclear Landscape
Pakistan PM Urges Cooperative Water Management Amid Treaty Concerns
BJP Strategizes Formation of Manipur Government as President’s Rule Nears Expiration
UPDATE 1-Russia's Medvedev says expiry of New START should alarm the world