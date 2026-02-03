As the New START treaty faces expiration this week, Russia prepares for a world without U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control limits. An anticipated absence of constraints on nuclear arsenals highlights this new era, as expressed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov, speaking during strategic stability consultations in Beijing, indicated Russia's readiness for a post-treaty reality. The U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been noncommittal about extending the treaty, raising concerns among arms control advocates about the potential onset of a nuclear arms race.

Historically crafted agreements aimed at reducing nuclear war threats are unraveling amid escalating tensions between Moscow and the West. With the U.S. urging China to join talks and China showing reluctance, the future of global nuclear arms control remains uncertain, drawing attention from global leaders like Barack Obama, who warns of the diplomatic achievements at stake.

