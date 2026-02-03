Left Menu

Global Aid Cuts Risk Catastrophic Consequences by 2030

An analysis warns that reducing aid from high-income countries could lead to 22.6 million preventable deaths in low and middle-income countries by 2030. Notably, 5.4 million would be children under five. With major donors planning cuts, this could reverse decades of progress in global health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:25 IST
Global Aid Cuts Risk Catastrophic Consequences by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent analysis published in The Lancet Global Health journal presents a grim outlook on the impact of aid cuts from high-income countries. The study projects that these reductions could lead to up to 22.6 million preventable deaths in low and middle-income countries (LMIC) by 2030, affecting 5.4 million children under the age of five.

Historically, contributions from nations like the US, Germany, France, Japan, and the UK have made up about 70% of the total official development assistance, exceeding USD 250 billion in 2023. However, except for Japan, these major donors are set to decrease their funding starting 2024, marking a significant decline unseen in nearly three decades.

The analysis details that adequate funding correlates with substantial drops in mortality rates, including significant reductions in deaths from major communicable diseases. The authors emphasize that abrupt funding cuts could not only halt progress but also induce a global crisis with preventable deaths possibly exceeding those of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026