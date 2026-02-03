French Authorities Raid Elon Musk's X Office in Paris

In an ongoing investigation initiated in January 2025, French authorities have conducted a search at Elon Musk's social media network X's office in Paris. The Paris prosecutor's office announced this latest development on Tuesday.

The probe is part of a cybercrime investigation, and the office confirmed the involvement of the prosecutor's cybercrime unit. Notably, Europol is also participating in the operation, reflecting the magnitude and seriousness of the case.

Details regarding the nature of the investigation have not been disclosed, but the search at the Paris office marks a significant step in the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)