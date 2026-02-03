Left Menu

Polish Defence Ministry Employee Arrested for Foreign Collaboration

An employee of Poland's Defence Ministry has been detained and charged with collaborating with a foreign intelligence service. Reports indicate the individual was involved with Russian intelligence, causing significant concern within the ministry and prompting an investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a significant development, an employee from Poland's Defence Ministry has been detained and faces charges of collaboration with a foreign intelligence service, according to official sources.

The situation unfolded on Tuesday, with suspicions confirming that the employee reportedly had ties to Russian intelligence, as highlighted by the news website Onet.

This arrest has raised alarms within the ministry, leading to heightened scrutiny and investigation into potential security breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

