In the wake of the New START nuclear treaty's expiration, Russia has pledged restraint, avoiding the onset of a new arms race. The assurance comes from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, as reported by the RIA state news agency on Tuesday.

Ryabkov emphasized that Russia is focusing on advancing its nuclear triad, which comprises ground-, air-, and submarine-launched weapons. This modernization effort is reportedly at a highly advanced stage, showcasing the country's commitment to strengthening its strategic defenses.

This development underscores Russia's intent to maintain strategic stability while enhancing its national security capabilities, a move that reflects its long-term defense strategy in the evolving global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)