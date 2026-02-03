Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Stand: Navigating Post-Nuclear Treaty Era

Russia declares it will not engage in an arms race following the expiration of the New START nuclear treaty. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov states that Russia's nuclear capabilities, including ground-, air-, and submarine-launched weapons, are being significantly modernized. This reflects Russia's long-term strategic defense approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In the wake of the New START nuclear treaty's expiration, Russia has pledged restraint, avoiding the onset of a new arms race. The assurance comes from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, as reported by the RIA state news agency on Tuesday.

Ryabkov emphasized that Russia is focusing on advancing its nuclear triad, which comprises ground-, air-, and submarine-launched weapons. This modernization effort is reportedly at a highly advanced stage, showcasing the country's commitment to strengthening its strategic defenses.

This development underscores Russia's intent to maintain strategic stability while enhancing its national security capabilities, a move that reflects its long-term defense strategy in the evolving global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

