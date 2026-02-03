High-Stakes Standoff: Security Forces Clash with Militants in Jammu & Kashmir

A tense encounter has erupted between security forces and suspected militants in the remote Jaffer forest area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. This arose during a joint search operation conducted by police and Army units on Tuesday, according to official sources.

The operation commenced on Monday, following intelligence reports indicating the movement of two to three suspected terrorists believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group. The hilly terrain of Ramnagar was reportedly the scene of the ongoing standoff.

As last reports were received, the exchange between the forces and the suspected militants continued, with no immediate news of casualties on either side. Security personnel remain vigilant in the vast forest area.

(With inputs from agencies.)