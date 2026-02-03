Left Menu

High-Stakes Standoff: Security Forces Clash with Militants in Jammu & Kashmir

An intense encounter between security forces and terrorists erupted in Udhampur district's Jaffer forest. Initiated by a joint search operation of police and army, the standoff is linked to suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants. The operation started Monday, with no reported casualties so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:27 IST
A tense encounter has erupted between security forces and suspected militants in the remote Jaffer forest area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. This arose during a joint search operation conducted by police and Army units on Tuesday, according to official sources.

The operation commenced on Monday, following intelligence reports indicating the movement of two to three suspected terrorists believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group. The hilly terrain of Ramnagar was reportedly the scene of the ongoing standoff.

As last reports were received, the exchange between the forces and the suspected militants continued, with no immediate news of casualties on either side. Security personnel remain vigilant in the vast forest area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

