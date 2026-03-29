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Crackdown in Manipur: Security Forces Seize Drugs and Arms

Manipur security forces arrested key members of rebel outfits and seized drugs, arms, and ammunition over the weekend. The operation targeted extortionists and illegal dealers, reinforcing coordination between police and prosecution to combat crime in the state effectively. Efforts ensure secure movement on NH-37 were also made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:05 IST
Crackdown in Manipur: Security Forces Seize Drugs and Arms
Manipur Police arrest UPPK cadre (Photo/Manipur Police). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Security operations in Manipur have led to the arrests of members from key insurgent groups, including the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) and the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), officials announced on Sunday. A notable arrest was made of Thokchom Kheljit Meitei, also known as Canny, from Naoremthong Khumanthem Leikai, alongside Kharibam Boynao Meitei, alias Lamngakpa, from Sagolmang-PS in Imphal East district.

Authorities have captured two individuals transporting a significant heroin shipment, marking another achievement for the combined forces of security operatives and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The crackdown highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle drug and arms networks, with multiple arrests made, including an arms dealer capturing attention for possession of locally crafted weapons and munitions.

In tandem with these actions, Manipur Police organized a focused training at the Tengnoupal district to enhance officer capabilities in handling Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases. Continual surveillance and public cooperation remain critical, especially as forces ensure the safe passage of vehicles carrying essentials on the NH-37. Over 114 checkpoints across sensitive locations are maintained to safeguard against rumors and criminal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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