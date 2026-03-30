Tragedy in Dehradun: Retired Brigadier Killed in Road Rage Gunfight

A routine morning walk became a scene of tragedy for a retired Army brigadier in Dehradun after he was caught in a gunfight between two groups. The fatal incident occurred following a road rage clash between occupants of a Fortuner and a Scorpio on Mussoorie Road.

Retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi, 74, who resided alone in Dehradun, was fatally injured during the firefight. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The police disclosed that the Scorpio's occupants initiated the altercation, which escalated into a violent encounter.

Police have detained the Fortuner's occupants for questioning, who initially attempted to mislead investigators. Roadblocks and search operations are underway to apprehend the Scorpio's passengers. Officials emphasized that the altercation stemmed from road rage, dismissing nightclub dispute rumors.