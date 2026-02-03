Tensions at Sea: Armed Boats Intercept Vessel Near Oman
A group of armed boats intercepted a vessel 16 nautical miles north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident, under investigation by the UK Maritime Trade Operations, involved several boats attempting to contact the vessel via radio, which the vessel ignored to continue its route.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A tense maritime incident unfolded north of Oman, where armed boats attempted to intercept a vessel navigating within the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed this occurrence as part of their ongoing investigation.
The event transpired 16 nautical miles offshore, highlighting a traffic separation scheme breach in the crucial Strait. Numerous small armed vessels reached out to the targeted vessel via VHF radio communications.
Despite repeated attempts to halt progress, the vessel chose to ignore the armed requests. The situation escalated as the vessel adhered strictly to its predetermined route amid the chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blast in Iran port city kills 1, wounds 14 before Strait of Hormuz naval drill watched by US
Blast in Iran port city kills 1, wounds 14 before Strait of Hormuz naval drill watched by US
Blast in Iran port city kills 1, wounds 14 before Strait of Hormuz naval drill watched by US
What to know about Strait of Hormuz as Iran plans military drill while tensions are high with US
Iran's IRGC to carry out live-fire exercises in Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reports