Tensions at Sea: Armed Boats Intercept Vessel Near Oman

A tense maritime incident unfolded north of Oman, where armed boats attempted to intercept a vessel navigating within the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed this occurrence as part of their ongoing investigation.

The event transpired 16 nautical miles offshore, highlighting a traffic separation scheme breach in the crucial Strait. Numerous small armed vessels reached out to the targeted vessel via VHF radio communications.

Despite repeated attempts to halt progress, the vessel chose to ignore the armed requests. The situation escalated as the vessel adhered strictly to its predetermined route amid the chaos.

