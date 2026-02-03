Left Menu

Tensions at Sea: Armed Boats Intercept Vessel Near Oman

A group of armed boats intercepted a vessel 16 nautical miles north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident, under investigation by the UK Maritime Trade Operations, involved several boats attempting to contact the vessel via radio, which the vessel ignored to continue its route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A tense maritime incident unfolded north of Oman, where armed boats attempted to intercept a vessel navigating within the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed this occurrence as part of their ongoing investigation.

The event transpired 16 nautical miles offshore, highlighting a traffic separation scheme breach in the crucial Strait. Numerous small armed vessels reached out to the targeted vessel via VHF radio communications.

Despite repeated attempts to halt progress, the vessel chose to ignore the armed requests. The situation escalated as the vessel adhered strictly to its predetermined route amid the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

